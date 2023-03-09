BRISTOL, Tenn. — A plan that would allow the Tennessee High School baseball team to play on a brand new Appalachian League field has the support of the Bristol, Tennessee school system, based on Thursday’s school board work session.

Bristol, Tennessee, Board of Education Chair Eric Cuddy briefed board members Thursday on talks among the district’s athletics committee, which supports a proposal to move the Bristol State Liners from Boyce Cox Field in Bristol, Virginia, to Whitetop Creek Park in Bristol, Tennessee, according to Cuddy, who said the idea is a great opportunity for the school district.

Bristol, Tennessee, City Councilman Mahlon Luttrell, president and general manager of the State Liners, made a pitch to the city council in a February work session, urging their support for a multi-million dollar project to construct a new facility for the State Liners, a collegiate summer league team backed by Major League Baseball, that could also be the home of the Vikings.

While Luttrell said last month the project would cost about $7 million, Chris Allen, president of Boyd Sports, told council his organization operates several Appalachian League teams and would be willing to contribute $1.5 to $2 million towards the project.

As proposed, the stadium could be ready for the 2024 State Liners season and the 2025 Viking baseball season, according to Cuddy, who said the two seasons do not overlap. If the project pans out, Cuddy said it would mean the middle school baseball team could move to Tennessee High’s Tod Houston Field.

“This would really take care of us,” Cuddy said. “It would allow our high school team to have a really nice playing field, then it would also allow the middle school team to have a really nice playing field.”

Luttrell said last month he feels confident that if the proposed public-private partnership does not get done then this year would be the last year Bristol has an Appalachian League team.

Both the State Liners and the school district await a funding decision from council on the project.