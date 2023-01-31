Distillery on track to open this year

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tennessee Hills Distillery is on track to open its new Bristol distillery later this year.

Targeting an October opening, the $21.3 million, 35,000-square-foot distillery will open this year, Vernon Spaulding, chief operating officer for Tennessee Hills, said last week.

“We really want to get people into the new building as fast as we possibly can,” Spaulding said. “The new facility will have two full service bars — one upstairs and one downstairs — the gift shop [and] a very large distillery that will produce all of our different liquors.”

Located at the former American National University site across from The Pinnacle, the distillery will be capable of producing 50 barrels of liquor a day with a focus on whiskey and bourbon. It will also house a gift shop and include a patio overlooking Interstate 81.

The site’s existing building will serve as a museum dedicated to the history of Appalachian distilling. It will also house offices and space for East Tennessee State University’s fermentation and distillation sciences program. Spaulding said the building will include a small event space with a tasting bar and gift shop where the community can go see the distillery under construction and learn more about the project.

“We want the community to see what’s happening and to be familiar with that job site now as Tennessee Hills Distillery, not the national college,” Spaulding said.

Established in Jonesborough in 2014, Tennessee Hills — now a subsidiary of Rugged American Spirits — announced last July it was relocating its headquarters to Bristol and expanding its manufacturing with an automated distillery. In August, a groundbreaking ceremony was held with much community fanfare.

Founded by Washington County, Tennessee, natives Stephen and Jessica Callahan, Tennessee Hills won’t lose sight of where it came from, Spaulding said.

“We really want it to be a tribute to traditional Irish whiskey production and the culture of the Irish Appalachian ancestry,” Spaulding said. “We want to be authentic [and] true to the Callahan family roots and the Appalachian culture.”

A new distillery isn’t all the crew at Tennessee Hills is working on.

As part of a development agreement with the city, Rugged American Spirits gets 45 acres of hillside property adjacent to The Pinnacle entrance. Different ideas for developing the land have been tossed around, including building rental properties, an amphitheater or an entertainment park.

“We're currently evaluating these as possible options,” Spaulding said. “We do know that we want it to be something that will benefit the community, for sure. That’s something that’s important to us.”