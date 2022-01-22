Director pushing forward with new hope for the future of The Crooked Road

Carrie Beck took the wheel of The Crooked Road at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the next several months, Beck, 45, witnessed the cancellation of concerts, the shut-down of music venues and a lack of casual travelers in Southwest Virginia.

Yet outdoor recreation boomed in 2020. And that’s what Beck helped promote, along with outdoor music events at the Floyd Country Store and the Blue Ridge Music Center — two major venues along The Crooked Road.

Established in 2004, The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail is a state-supported tourism organization that primarily promotes mountain music but also encourages visitors to discover shopping, historic and outdoor opportunities in Southwest Virginia. It totals 330 miles and includes nine major venues.

Now, though the pandemic is not over, and the United States is still losing about 1,000 lives a day due to COVID-19, Beck is pushing forth with a new hope for The Crooked Road.

She has plans for increased programming, especially with the upcoming 20-year anniversary in 2024.

Her efforts, in turn, have not gone unnoticed.

“I witness day after day the power of The Crooked Road mission and vision,” said Dylan Locke, the co-owner of The Floyd Country Store in Floyd, Virginia. “Our local and international community has engaged in transformational experiences through music, dance, food and the stories that we keep alive from generation to generation.”

Twist and turns

Beck, a native of Stafford, Virginia, became The Crooked Road’s first female director a couple of years ago after assisting The Crooked Road as a coordinator of its Mountains of Music Homecoming Celebration in 2016-2018.

Her vision for the future is tied to promoting programming specially focused on musician and community support.

“We focus on heritage music,” she said. “It’s all about getting people to Southwest Virginia and seeing the great things we have to offer.”

Yet, she has faced challenges — from day one.

“We have all faced a tough couple of years,” Beck said.

The pandemic shut down most of the nine major venues and canceled several festivals in 2020 as well as part of 2021.

“A lot of the annual festivals got postponed. But, they’re picking up in 2022,” Beck said. “Many of them went to online and outdoor events.”

Visitation has taken dips over the past couple of years, too, Beck said.

“And 2020 was probably most affected. The mandatory closures also affected visitation,” Beck said.

In all, The Crooked Road has about 60 affiliated partners scattered across Southwest Virginia. Because of that variety, it’s generally difficult to gauge specific annual visitation numbers, Beck said.

Approximately 5 million visitors come to the Southwest Virginia area each year, according to the Virginia Tourism Corporation and the Friends of Southwest Virginia.

Generally, visitation has increased by 67% since the inception of The Crooked Road in 2004, according to the Friends of Southwest Virginia 2020 Annual Report.

“And tax revenues have increased in that time period as well,” Beck said.

Each year, Beck said, The Crooked Road has an economic impact of about $9.1 million, according to an economic study by Virginia Tech.

Major venues » Blue Ridge Institute & Museum, Ferrum » Floyd County Store, Floyd » Rex Theatre/Old Fiddlers Convention, Galax » Blue Ridge Music Center, Blue Ridge Parkway » Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace, Abingdon » Birthplace of Country Music Museum, Bristol » Carter Family Fold, Hiltons » Country Cabin II, Norton » Ralph Stanley Museum, Clintwood

History lesson

It’s been nearly 20 years since the meeting of the minds of the godfathers of The Crooked Road — Joe Wilson and Todd Christensen.

The rough-at-the-edges Wilson was an avid musicologist who served as the director of the National Council for Traditional Arts.

Wilson grew up in Mountain City, Tennessee, and spent years staging music festivals.

Yet Wilson also got to know as many media managers as musicians. And it was his connection to both that initially gave The Crooked Road a push in the media and support from the stage by musicians like Wayne Henderson, Martha Spencer, Stevie Barr and the late Ralph Stanley.

Christensen came to The Crooked Road with experience in helping communities.

The meeting of these two men came together at a creative economy conference in Asheville, North Carolina, in the summer of 2002 — around 1 a.m.

“Joe Wilson started talking to me,” said Christensen, 71. “I thought he was a street person.”

Wilson could be a polished gentleman. But he was not above dropping colorful comments in public places — and even taking jabs at tourism officials with whom he did not agree, Christensen said.

Wilson coined “The Crooked Road” for a variety of reasons — but namely for the shape of U.S Highway 58, the primary route of The Crooked Road when it was formally established in 2004.

Originally, The Crooked Road was a marketing idea used to link the Ralph Stanley Museum of Clintwood in Dickenson County to the Blue Ridge Music Center on the Blue Ridge Parkway at Grayson County.

Establishing the Blue Ridge Music Center was Wilson’s baby. In turn, Christensen helped the Stanley museum open in 2004.

These men talked about drawing a line between the two music venues — and what could be found along that “crooked road” during their initial meeting at Asheville, Christensen recalled.

Mapping it out, the pair pointed to the music-rich Blue Ridge Plateau — a tri-county area consisting of Patrick, Floyd and Carroll counties.

Going west from Carroll County, U.S. Highway 58 threads through Galax, a small city that has hosted the Old Fiddlers Convention since the 1930s.

Grayson County, west of Galax, features stunning scenery along the New River and near the base of Whitetop Mountain — the site of a 1933 music festival that attracted 20,000 people, including First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

Yet Wilson saw even more with his proposed music trail. He pointed to Fries, Virginia, a factory town on the New River in Grayson County and an early center of country music — what Wilson actually called “the birthplace of country music,” Christensen said.

Even so, Wilson had great respect for the discovery of Jimmie Rodgers and The Carter Family at Bristol in 1927. Field recording sessions during that summer gained Bristol the claim as the official “birthplace of country music.”

That claim put Bristol on the map as a key destination for The Crooked Road, Christensen said.

West of Bristol, the Carter Fold of Scott County in the Maces Spring section of Hiltons, Virginia, was named the “Mother Church” of the old-time and bluegrass music scene along The Crooked Road by organizers and musicians.

That was also the site of an initial meeting to air ideas on The Crooked Road in 2003.

The Country Cabin II in the Josephine community of Wise County — on the outskirts of Norton — was added as a major venue. So was the Stanley museum.

Down the road

About seven years into the official life of The Crooked Road, Christensen helped oversee the opening of Heartwood, a cultural center, tourism welcome center and gift shop plus performance venue in Abingdon near the campus of Virginia Highlands Community College.

Heartwood became the ninth — and last — major venue along The Crooked Road and now serves as the site for its offices.

Christensen, a resident of Richmond, Virginia, no longer maintains an office at Heartwood — nor does he agree with the venue’s name change to Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace a few years ago.

Instead, he prefers the original “Heartwood” name, saying it was easy to remember and that it had already been branded for years through marketing in key cities like Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Maryland, and Charlotte, North Carolina — places that had attracted visitors to The Crooked Road, he said.

The name “Heartwood” also reflected the center’s spot at the heart of The Crooked Road and how it branched to reach other destinations, he said.

Mission statement “As the designated trail for the growth of heritage music and music enthusiasts, The Crooked Road is Virginia’s beacon for heritage music, engaging musicians, tradition-keepers, their communities and audiences from around the world to share, inspire and celebrate the cultural heritage while positively impacting the local economies in Southwest Virginia.”

Legacy

Today, Christensen is no longer directly associated with The Crooked Road.

Wilson died on May 17, 2015.

Yet their pet projects live on, just like The Crooked Road.

Richard Emmett, program director of the Blue Ridge Music Center, touted The Crooked Road as “one of the premier promoters of musical heritage in the country.”

Emmett noted the ideas of Christensen and Wilson “formed to promote economic development in Southwest Virginia by giving a name, identity and brand to the many venues, festivals, jams and other events that present traditional mountain music.”

The Ralph Stanley Museum at Clintwood remains open, despite the death of Stanley on June 23, 2016. In turn, however, The Crooked Road has helped promote the area, said Ralph Stanley II, the musician’s namesake son.

The younger Stanley, 43, also a musician, called The Crooked Road “a great representation of this area’s musical heritage.”

Driving on

In some ways, Beck represents a new generation of leaders for the musical trail.

“Carrie Beck has a great energy,” Christensen said of the current director.

Yet The Crooked Road, through the years, has definitely changed its original mission as a music trail.

“The value of The Crooked Road should not be underestimated,” Locke said.

Officially, the route spans about 330 miles from Rocky Mount, Virginia, on the east side of the Blue Ridge to Breaks Interstate Park on the Buchanan-Dickenson county line at the Kentucky-Virginia border.

But, it’s more than a music route, Beck said.

The 19 counties and four cities branded as “Southwest Virginia” are also known as The Crooked Road region, said Locke.

“For centuries, the 19-county region of Southwest Virginia has contributed deeply to America’s cultural identity,” Locke said. “The Crooked Road truly is Virginia’s beacon for heritage music connecting communities from around the world to share, inspire and celebrate these traditions. When The Crooked Road was formed, we were desperately needing to rediscover our cultural heritage.”

Anniversary

Going forward, Beck wants to begin planning for The Crooked Road’s official 20-year anniversary in 2024 with special exhibits and concerts.

The upcoming anniversary has attracted attention from others.

“I think the future is bright for The Crooked Road,” Stanley said. “And my friend Carrie Beck is doing a fine job leading the way.”

Locke, in turn, points to the economic benefits of working together — from the Blue Ridge to the Cumberland Plateau.

“Traditions are alive and well, due in large part to the awareness The Crooked Road has brought to so many of these small communities,” Locke said. “With a robust and devoted goal to keep these communities supported and valued, the future of The Crooked Road and therefore these communities have significant opportunities to grow and share these simple values with all that participate.”

