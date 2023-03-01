Dillon received his B.S degree in biology from East Tennessee State University in Johnson City and is a 1993 graduate of the James H. Quillen College of Medicine, also in Johnson City.

He is an Air Force Veteran having completed residency training in ophthalmology with the Air Force in San Antonio, Texas, along with multiple Air Force assignments including service as a pilot physician.

Dr. Dillon began his VA career in 2008 as a staff ophthalmologist, here. Prior to his appointment as chief of staff, he served in positions here as the chief of surgery and most recently as chief of quality management. He also served as deputy chief of staff and chief of staff at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora, Colo., from 2016-2019.