Dharma plans move to Washington County

BRISTOL, Va. — Dharma Pharmaceuticals plans to relocate operations from the Bristol Mall to a rural site on Watauga Road in Abingdon.

The company is one of five processors with state approval to grow cannabis, extract the cannabidiol oils to produce medicines and sell those products to state-registered patients. The firm received its state permit from the Virginia Board of Pharmacy in January, after passing its final inspection and began production this past winter in the former J.C. Penney store.

However, the vacant mall property in Bristol, Virginia is now planned as the site of the proposed Hard Rock Bristol Resort and Casino, pending a Nov. 3 public referendum vote. Site plans for the proposed casino show the current Dharma space designated as a conference center.

“In June 2020, we received a notification from our landlord that our lease would be terminated at the Bristol Mall, so we conducted an extensive search around the area and settled on 26864 Watauga Road,” Dharma CEO Jack Page said. “We anticipate the move, hopefully, before the end of this year or, hopefully, the first quarter of next year.”

Any move and new site must be approved by the state Board of Pharmacy.

The company received a green light Tuesday from the Washington County Board of Supervisors, which unanimously approved a special exception for Dharma to operate a sales and distribution location at the Watauga Road site, which is zoned for manufacturing. Production was already allowed within the existing zoning.