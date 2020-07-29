ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved Dharma Pharmaceuticals’ request to operate a new retail space for medical marijuana in Abingdon.

Several people spoke both for and against the project, set to locate near the crossroads of U.S. 11 (Lee Highway) and state Route 677 (Watauga Road).

The supervisors voted 6-0, with Chairman Dwayne Ball absent, to approve the request. But the supervisors required additional fencing and low-level lighting to address residents’ concerns about security at the facility.

Dharma Pharmaceuticals applied for a special exception permit for retail sales produced and associated with a pharmaceutical processor on approximately 8.3 acres at the property, 26864 Watauga Road, in the M-2 (Industrial, General) zoning district.

Some residents, including Greg Woods, said they were worried about safety, with Woods saying “multiple houses” were located near the facility.

Eric Miller, the current owner of the property, said he would use the sales proceeds to expand his business facilities in the area.

In other business on Tuesday, the board approved rezoning for a project at Parks Mill in rural Abingdon. A special exception permit will allow a small business to use classroom facilities for wilderness medical classes and as event venues for social gatherings, including receptions, reunions, weddings, company meetings and community meetings — such as a fall festival.

Late on Tuesday, after a closed meeting, the board voted to sell the county treasurer’s building on Abingdon’s Main Street for an appraised value to be determined by the county’s staff members, according to a motion by Supervisor Mike Rush.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

