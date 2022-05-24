Despite record gas prices, millions expected to travel this Memorial Day

Despite national record fuel prices, AAA projects millions of Americans will hit the highways during the long Memorial Day weekend.

AAA estimates more than 1.09 million Virginia residents and more than 800,000 Tennesseans will travel 50 miles or more from home over the three-day weekend, with about 90% planning to travel by road. More than 1.01 million Virginians and 740,000 Tennesseans traveled on Memorial Day weekend in 2021.

More Information For current information on fuel prices nationwide, visit: https://gasprices.aaa.com/.

“While the increase in auto travel is notable given the pain at the pump, a sharp jump in air travel and travel by other modes of transportation suggests gas prices may be motivating some travelers to consider alternatives to driving,” Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic in Virginia, said in a written statement.

The national average price for regular unleaded gasoline was a new record $4.59 per gallon on Monday, up 47 cents from a month ago and $1.55 more than last year, according to AAA.

Virginia’s average was $4.46 on Monday, up 50 cents from last month and $1.52 more than a year ago.

Tennessee’s average price was somewhat less, at $4.28 per gallon, 43 cents higher than one month ago and $1.41 higher than one year ago, according to AAA.

“Despite record-high gas prices, 35 million Americans — including nearly 1 million Virginians — are expected to hit the roads this Memorial Day weekend. Our roadways will be as crowded as they have been over the holiday since pre-pandemic, but airports, train stations and bus depots will also be extremely busy, so travelers should plan accordingly,” Dean said.

In 2021, 36.2 million Americans traveled during the holiday weekend period, including 33.4 million by car. That compares to 42.8 million total and 37.6 million on U.S. highways in pre-pandemic 2019, according to AAA.

From May 26 through May 30, more than 39 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home, an increase of more than 8% over last year.

More than 3 million people plan to fly to their destination, about 25% more than last year but still below pre-pandemic air travel levels. More than 1.3 million people — a 200% increase over 2021 — plan to travel by train, bus or cruise line.

“Whether you will be driving, flying or taking some other mode of transportation over the holiday weekend, planning ahead is key to ensuring your best travel experience,” Dean said.

Motorists are encouraged to make sure their vehicle is ready for summer driving, by checking the battery, fuel system, tires, brakes and all fluid levels.

In case of breakdown, motorists are urged to pack an emergency kit including a fully charged cellphone, additional cellphone charger, jumper cables, first aid kit, flare or flashlight with extra batteries, blankets, water, snacks and extra medicines.

Peak travel times are expected to be between 1-8 p.m. on Thursday, noon to 7 p.m. on Friday, 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday, according to AAA. Expect lighter traffic levels early in the morning or after 9 p.m.

Anyone traveling by air is urged to check their flight status before going to the airport, arriving at least two hours early for domestic flights or three hours early for international flights. Review TSA guidelines for getting through security and pack accordingly. Also, remember that masks are still required in some airports and on some flights to international destinations.

AAA encourages all travelers to abide by CDC guidelines.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.