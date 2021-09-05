Last-minute schedule changes have always been part of the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, but the run up to next weekend’s 20th anniversary festival has been busier than usual.

Driven by concerns over COVID-19, a handful of artists opted out of performing last month. Then, on Sept. 1, came two more changes — Ian Noe informed organizers he wouldn’t appear due to COVID concerns, and country superstar Tanya Tucker opted out due to travel and “unforeseen issues.” Tucker hasn’t performed all summer while recovering from hip surgery and announced her plans on Facebook.

Tucker and Noe have already rebooked for 2022.

Despite the pullouts, this year’s Bristol cupboard is hardly bare.

More than 90 artists are slated to perform next weekend, Sept. 10-12, when the festival returns to downtown after being canceled last year due to the global pandemic.

Topping the marquee for this year’s festival are Blackberry Smoke, The SteelDrivers, Dr. Dog, Lonesome River Band, Hayes Carll, Jim Lauderdale, Folk Soul Revival, Darin and Brooke Aldridge, Town Mountain, Sol Driven Train, Rhonda Vincent, Scythian, Amythyst Kiah, The Steel Wheels, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley and Madison Cunningham.

The latest additions to the lineup announced last week include country star John Anderson, singer-songwriter John R. Miller, A Thousand Horses and Cory Wong.

Among those skipping this year’s festival are Jason Isbell and 400 Unit, Morgan Wade, Yola and Annabelle’s Curse.

Decision to proceed

The pandemic that forced cancellation of the 2020 festival is now resurgent in many parts of the country and that prompted some artists to drop out. Isbell issued a public statement last month saying he wouldn’t perform at any venue that didn’t require all attendees to show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test.

The Birthplace of Country Music board of directors huddled before issuing a response.

“The Birthplace of Country Music has had numerous conversations with our local, regional and state leaders to assess options available to us concerning the requirement by one of our artists for our patrons to either provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of attending the festival,” according to the statement. “After exploring all options, we have concluded that we cannot impose a vaccine mandate or negative test policy at this time without a state mandate.”

Following the festival’s announcement, management for Yola and Wade, announced they, too, weren’t coming.

Unlike most music events occurring on private property, Rhythm & Roots is held primarily on public streets in both Virginia and Tennessee.

On its mobile app, the festival goes further about requiring proof of vaccination or a COVID test, stating, “We have concluded that we cannot impose such a requirement as it is specifically prohibited by Tennessee state law.”

BCM Executive Director Leah Ross said last week they stand by their decision.

“We feel like we made the right decision to move forward,” Ross said. “Our decision took many things into consideration — whether we could or couldn’t do it. What does it do financially to us? We looked at all those, and we also took into consideration our downtown because the festival is very important to our downtown businesses. Just as important as it is for us to have a successful festival, it is just as important to us that we create an economic boon for our downtown. We have been told for many years the festival helps a lot of businesses survive the long winter months.”

Part of that decision was to offer refunds to ticket-buyers.

“Ticket sales have done well. We have done some refunds due to the cancellations, but in the grand scheme of things, I think it was minor,” Ross said.

While there are some changes, Ross said the music committee and festival team have worked tirelessly to provide a quality lineup.

“We have added some great artists to the lineup that we feel like will be big hits with our fans,” she said. “We have a superstar lineup, and I think there is something for everyone.”

Health and safety

Ross is a vocal advocate for getting vaccinated and hopes festival-goers have taken the jab.

“We encourage people to get vaccinated. It works. It doesn’t stop it [virus], but it does slow it down. We urge people to social distance when possible, and you might want to get tested before you come. When you’re here, especially at our indoor venues, we encourage you to wear masks and — if you’re outside in a crowded area — don’t be afraid to put on a mask. It’s welcome,” she said.

Anyone who isn’t feeling well is encouraged to stay home.

“We want to do all we can to make it a clean environment,” Ross said. “We’ll be doing additional cleaning each day, we’ve added handwashing stations, and we’ll have masks available for all our guests at all entry and exit points. We’ve tried to promote safe travel, and we hope people will be safe when they come here.”

Most shows outdoors

Unlike prior years, this festival will have only five indoor stages so the vast majority of shows are outside. Primary stages will again be on Piedmont Avenue next to the Bristol Public Library, State Street near the Bristol sign, in the First Horizon Bank parking lot next to the country music mural and Cumberland Square Park.

Additional outdoor stages will be set up in parking lots off Sixth and Seventh streets, the new Lauderdale Stage on the lawn at the Sessions Hotel and Machiavelli’s will again provide music in a tent just off of Fifth Street.

Indoor venues include the Paramount Center for the Arts, Stateline Bar and Grill, Borderline Billiards, O’Mainnin’s Pub and Shanghai Restaurant, all located along State Street.

The festival will again occupy the entirety of State Street, with that area and parts of many side streets closed to vehicle traffic from the Volunteer Parkway to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The footprint also includes Cumberland Square Park so traffic is also impacted on Cumberland Avenue between the park and the BCM Museum.

Children’s Day canceled

Another casualty of this year’s festival is Children’s Day, originally planned for Sept. 11 at Anderson Park on the Tennessee side. The program traditionally consists of crafts, activities, music and interactive games.

“As we started planning it, we were having difficulty getting nonprofits that normally participate to commit to it. We had tried to rework it to minimize contact, but we just felt like with the atmosphere and the condition of our community it would be best to do without it for one year and bring it back bigger and better in 2022,” Ross said.

While there will be no children’s programming, children who attend the festival Saturday can receive “goody bags” of craft items they can take home, Ross said. Local nonprofit agencies are teaming up to distribute the bags Saturday at a tent in the parking lot of the BCM offices at the corner of Fifth and State streets.

Vendors return

The festival will again offer a wide array of craft, commercial and food and beverage vendors set up in tents up and down State Street and the downtown, Ross said. Artist merchandise will again be available for sale in the former bank building at the corner of State and Moore streets. Any artist meet-and-greet or autograph events will be up to each individual performer and likely announced from the stage during their performance.

Kickoff concert

A Thursday night kickoff concert featuring Cruz Contreras & Friends has been moved from inside the McGlothlin Performance Theater at the BCM Museum to outdoors at the Lauderdale Stage at the Sessions Hotel. The event is not included in the festival ticket and requires a separate purchase.

“We sold out when we announced the show, and we had people on the waiting list. So to be able to move him to the Lauderdale Stage really opens the ability for more people to come and get an early start on the festival. He’s put together a great band, and we think it will be a great show,” Ross said.

Contreras, founder and former front man for The Black Lillies, will be joined by Molly Contreras, Jake Smith of Jubal and Cereus Bright, each on guitar, Robert Richards of The Black Lillies on bass and Kris Killingsworth of Thrift Store Cowboys on drums.

Tickets for this show are $40 each and available on the festival website.

Mobile app

The festival eliminated printing its normal information booklet with the lift-out weekend schedule as a cost-savings move and is urging patrons to download the Rhythm & Roots smartphone application, which includes much of the same information. It is free on iTunes and other sources.

“The mobile app will have all the information contained in the festival booklet that we did in year’s past,” Ross said. “The great thing about the mobile app is you can click on any artist and hear a sample of their music, you can build your own schedule of artists, and it will alert you before they go on stage.”

The app features an updated lineup and artist schedule, organized by both artist name, day and by stage so fans at a particular stage can easily see what performances are upcoming. The app also includes answers to frequently asked questions, a map and other pertinent information.

Super Raffle

This year marks the BCM’s third annual Bristol Sessions Super Raffle, held in conjunction with the festival and offering $250,000 in prizes to ticket-buyers. The event serves as a fundraiser for the Birthplace of Country Music Museum and each $100 ticket contains two chances to win.

Prizes include a 2021 GMC Canyon pickup, 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Premium, 2021 Honda Civic, Indian Scout motorcycle, a $5,000 vacation package, Sony 75-inch TV, Martin guitar and other prizes plus 33 cash prizes totaling $69,000.

“We will sell out again this year. We have such a great array of prizes from cash to vehicles to a vacation. People really look forward to that. It is one of our major fundraisers for the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Last year, we worried about selling out because we had to cancel the festival, and the year before we sold out on Saturday night of the festival,” Ross said.

Prize drawings will be held Sept. 12 from noon until 4 p.m. outside the museum. Winners need not be present, and tickets remain available although organizers issued a “low ticket alert” Thursday.

Ticket information

Festival tickets remain on sale and advance purchase prices are lower than at the event. A weekend adult wristband, good for Sept. 10-12, is $125 now through Sept. 9. The price is $150 at the gate on Friday. Single day adult passes are $50 for Friday, $70 for Saturday and $60 for Sunday. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free of charge.

Additionally, a weekend shuttle bus pass costs $15 with buses running continuously throughout the event to 10 Twin City hotels. A weekend parking pass costs $100. Camping is also available at Thunder Mountain Campground.

