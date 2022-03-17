DEQ responds to HOPE's request for 'meaningful involvement'

The director of Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality on Thursday declined a request for public involvement in an upcoming two-day review of the Bristol, Virginia landfill but offered other paths of communication.

Director Michael Rolband responded to a Tuesday request from the group HOPE for Bristol that sought access to the work of a panel of landfill experts and the chance to express the group’s concerns over odors and emissions from the landfill — which is sparking the review.

The panel is expected to be in Bristol on March 21 and 22.

The original request sought public access to observe the panel’s work, livestreaming of its meetings and an opportunity for public comment regarding the landfill, its impacts and potential decision-making.

Rolband wrote the sessions are not required to be open to the public, and the 11-member panel coming from across the U.S. and Canada has a very limited time in Bristol.

“As you know, the Department of Environmental Quality is going beyond its regulatory role in this situation and taking the unprecedented step to contract with Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University to provide technical resources to the facility, in order to help the facility identify technical and practical solutions for addressing the issues. To be clear, this contractual work is to provide technical support and information to the facility and is outside the scope of DEQ’s normal permitting and enforcement authorities and activities,” Rolband wrote.

“Pursuant to the contract, Virginia Tech University is convening a nationally recognized panel of engineering experts with specific expertise in the challenges that face the facility. The meeting of this contracted group is not required to be open to the public,” he wrote.

Rolband went on to explain the panel has only two days to “study, review and discuss very technical issues related to the landfill design, mitigation measures to date, extensive data sets and volumes of documents related to this facility and then collaborate on engineering options that may be feasible and practicable for addressing the issues at this facility.”

The panel is expected to complete its work and issue a report by April 25.

“That final report will be provided to the facility and to DEQ and will then be available to the public and posted on the DEQ website, as soon as possible,” Rolband wrote.

The agency’s priority is to help the city and the community by finding “technical and practical solutions to address the facility’s issues, as well as potential funding to implement these solutions. Whatever next steps DEQ takes within its regulatory purview, whether they are part of an enforcement or permitting action, we plan to include opportunities for meaningful public engagement,” the director continued.

He further directed regional DEQ representatives to communicate with members of HOPE for Bristol.

“Both by our actions to facilitate the development of technical and practical solutions and in our engagement to date, we take seriously your concerns regarding the facility and we hope to continue to have an open and engaging working relationship going forward,” Rolband wrote.

“To that end, I am asking Jeff Hurst, regional director for DEQ’s Southwest regional office, to establish a schedule to periodically meet with you. I have also directed that he and Renee Hoyos, director of DEQ’s Office of Environmental Justice, work together to ensure that our technical and environmental justice staff jointly participate in those meetings to work collaboratively with you to address your concerns,” Rolband wrote.

