Dental center offers free extractions from March 24-26

The Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center in Abingdon, Virginia, is offering free dental extractions to economically disadvantaged adults over three days on a first-come, first-served basis.

The center’s mission is to provide effective and affordable oral health care to underserved and uninsured individuals and families in Southwest Virginia.

The free services will be available Thursday, March 24, and Friday, March 25, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 26, from 7 a.m. to noon.

The event will serve approximately 100 adults, and no children, during the event.

Those wishing to receive care should prepare to come early and stay all day.

Participants should bringing medications, food and drink is also recommended.

Adults will be medically triaged by dental professionals before evaluation.