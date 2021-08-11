Delivery service will bring market produce to the workplace

MEADOWVIEW, Va. — A Washington County produce farmer may be changing the way people shop this summer.

Jonathan Whitesides, 28, is taking his bountiful corn crop on the road again this year, selling bushels of sweet corn at roadside stands throughout the area.

But this season, Whitesides, who has a reputation for growing “the best corn around,” is expanding his farm business to offer the vegetable to buyers who can’t always come to him.

“I often hear from customers who don’t have the time or opportunities to leave their workplaces to come shop with me,” Whitesides said.

Now, the freshly picked corn can come to them, he said.

Whitesides said his new delivery service will not replace selling at roadside stands. He will continue to take his sweet crop to roadside locations in Glade Spring across from Pizza Plus; Lee Highway in Abingdon across the road from English Meadows Retirement and Assisted Living; Exit 10 at Skyland Coin and Jewelry; Marion Walmart; and farmers markets in Abingdon, Chilhowie and Lebanon.

He plans to open a Bristol, Tennessee location this summer, as well as a market where customers can pick up produce straight from the farm located on the Middle Fork of the Holston River in Meadowview.