Delivery service will bring market produce to the workplace

MEADOWVIEW, Va. — A Washington County produce farmer may be changing the way people shop this summer.
Jonathan Whitesides, 28, is taking his bountiful corn crop on the road again this year, selling bushels of sweet corn at roadside stands throughout the area.
But this season, Whitesides, who has a reputation for growing “the best corn around,” is expanding his farm business to offer the vegetable to buyers who can’t always come to him.
“I often hear from customers who don’t have the time or opportunities to leave their workplaces to come shop with me,” Whitesides said.
Now, the freshly picked corn can come to them, he said.
Whitesides said his new delivery service will not replace selling at roadside stands. He will continue to take his sweet crop to roadside locations in Glade Spring across from Pizza Plus; Lee Highway in Abingdon across the road from English Meadows Retirement and Assisted Living; Exit 10 at Skyland Coin and Jewelry; Marion Walmart; and farmers markets in Abingdon, Chilhowie and Lebanon.
He plans to open a Bristol, Tennessee location this summer, as well as a market where customers can pick up produce straight from the farm located on the Middle Fork of the Holston River in Meadowview.
Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 17, Whitesides will deliver corn to customers at their workplaces, such as banks, doctor’s offices, hair salons and local restaurants. Deliveries will be made each Tuesday and Thursday, as requested. Customers can pay using Venmo or PayPal systems or by delegating an office person to collect payments.
The pilot program initially will concentrate on delivering to businesses around the Abingdon area, said the farmer, who plans to include more delivery service areas in the future.
Whitesides anticipates his two delivery drivers will make as many as 20 to 40 stops on each of the two delivery days.
A live spreadsheet on Google Sheets will allow customers at each business to record their orders for corn, usually two days in advance of delivery.
Acres of corn
Whitesides uses succession planting by staggering the planting of the crop in order to have a continual harvest of corn.
He anticipates having corn to sell throughout most of October. New this year is the sale of his homegrown half-runner green beans, a crop he hopes to add to his produce business.
Whitesides planted more corn than ever this year, increasing the acreage from 28 to 42 acres.
“So far, these have been some of the best crops I’ve ever had,” said Whitesides. “Dry weather has hurt some of the late crops, but dry weather also has a tendency to make corn sweeter.”
He credits improved soil and pest control for giving him a bumper crop this summer.
“The pandemic created a higher demand for sweet corn last year because more people were preserving corn due to fears of food shortages,” he said. “Sales have slowed down this year, but business is still really good.”
Feeling blessed
The farmer, who earned a business management degree at Virginia Tech in 2015, has wanted to farm since he was a youngster.
“I feel very blessed and appreciative of how the community has supported me these past eight years.”
To show his appreciation, he is planning a charity dinner at Middle Fork Barn at 30099 Rivermont Drive in Meadowview on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Donations from participants will be used to support their choice among two local charities or St. Jude Children Research Hospital.
In addition, Whitesides will donate 5% of his produce sales this season to furnish the dinner and band.
“It’s my way of thanking the community for all they do for me.”
For more information on the delivery service, contact Whitesides at jonathantwhitesides@gmail.com, or call 276-356-9061.
Check out “Whitesides Sweet Corn” on Facebook for up-to-date posts about deliveries and roadside market days.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.