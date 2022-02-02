December sports wagering tops $400M

Virginia sports betting exceeded $400 million for the third consecutive month in December, closing its initial calendar year with more than $3.2 billion in total wagering.

The December total of $426.6 million was about $1 million less than the October record of $427 million but well above the $402 million wagered in November, according to a report issued Tuesday by the Virginia Lottery Board, which oversees sports gaming in the state.

December now stands as the second highest month of wagering since sports betting began last January. Bettors wagered an average of $13.7 million per day during the month.

Winning bets totaled $395 million in December, bringing total winnings for the calendar year to $2.93 billion.

“Sportsbooks have set so many records recently that it almost seems disappointing when they don’t, but December was still one of the best months for Virginia’s operators,” Dann Stupp, lead analyst for PlayVirginia.com, said in a written statement. “The most important thing for the industry is that the year ended with a ton of momentum. The final four months of the year helped sportsbooks finish the year on the high side of expectations.”

Adjusted gross revenues for the state’s 11 licensed operators totaled $10.1 million for the month and more than $130.8 million for the year, according to the lottery report.

Its $3.2 billion wagering total ranks eighth in all U.S. states that allowed some form of legal sports betting in 2021, according to PlayVirginia.com.

“As impressive as the first year of sports betting has been, Virginia’s market has not come close to maturity,” Eric Ramsey, an analyst for the PlayUSA.com Network, which includes PlayVirginia.com, said in a written statement. “Virginians are still getting comfortable with legal sports betting in its many forms and operators will continue to look for ways to expand their base; 2021 was just the beginning.”

Colonial Downs Group LLC became the state’s 11th licensed operator and accepted its first bet on Dec. 12, according to a Jan. 12 report to the Virginia Lottery Board.

Temporary permits have been issued to two additional operators, Digital Gaming Corp., Virginia and VHL Virginia, LLC with both expected to begin operations in the first quarter of 2022, according to the report. Three additional permits are expected to be issued in the first half of this year.

For the period from January through November, FanDuel captured 42.6% of the Virginia wagering market, followed by Draft Kings with 26.7%, Bet MGM with 17.8% and Caesars with 8.4%. The remaining roughly 5% was split among the other operators.

Sports wagering generated $1.7 million in state tax revenues, bringing the first calendar year total to $20.3 million.

For the period from January through November, FanDuel paid more than $11.8 million in taxes, followed by Draft Kings at $3.4 million and Bet MGM at $3 million.

Pro basketball has been the most popular betting sport, garnering 21.5% of all Virginia wagers, followed by football at 17.3%, baseball at 11.4%, tennis at 9.8% and college basketball at 6.2%, according to the report. Parlay bets — which are made across all sports — totaled 18.4%

