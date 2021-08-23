Damascus woman organizes new farmers market for town

She likes telling the story about an older couple who showed up during a market day, pulled out a guitar and started belting out songs.

“The vendors enjoyed it, and some of the customers sat with them and started singing along.

“There is way more being accomplished at the market than just selling a cucumber,” she said. “This is what I was striving for — that sense of community.”

The Damascus market is sellers of all ages, some with little or no experience marketing their wares.

“This is the type of personality that is happening here,” said Foltz, who is impressed with a local man who travels several miles to the market just to donate some of his garden produce.

“He comes every Saturday with vegetables. He won’t take money for them and won’t stand there and sell them. I leave the fresh vegetables on a table for free food,” she said.

As someone who’s lived in Charlotte most of her life, Foltz is inspired by the people of Southwest Virginia — those who are genuine, self-reliant and hardworking.

“The people here in Damascus are extremely special and unique. They are the nicest people I’ve ever met, and they’re real,” she said.