Damascus woman organizes new farmers market for town

DAMASCUS, Va. — When Donna Foltz’s job in sales took a hit during the pandemic last year, the Damascus resident channeled her time and energy into building community.
Almost singlehandedly, Foltz, 62, has been instrumental in organizing a new farmers market in town this summer — something she saw was needed after moving to the trail town two years ago. The new farmers market replaces a small market that operated in town about two years ago.
Foltz and her family made Damascus their home after a camping adventure along the Virginia Creeper Trail enticed them to leave the city life in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“I recently was asked to be on a committee for starting the market, but that committee eventually dwindled to one person, just me,” she said with laughter.
As it turns out, Foltz, who has assumed the role of market manager, was the perfect person to get the ball rolling.
“I guess I have a Charlotte personality. I set a deadline, and then I start to push.”
Because of her history in sales, she knows both sides of the table, she said.
“I know what a vendor needs and expects at a facility, but at the same time, I am sensitive to what customers want, too.”
Her organizational skills made it possible for the new farmers market to open last month at Laurel Creek Park on Imboden Road, where a pavilion is surrounded by a backdrop of the scenic Laurel Creek.
The market, which operates from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, currently has as many as 12 vendors who sell everything from local honey, barbecue and baked goods to corn, tomatoes and other garden produce. The manager has interest from new vendors every week.
Whitney Copenhaver, of Glade Spring, goes to the market to sell her original photography. Copenhaver, whose business is Photos by Whitney, said the Damascus Farmers Market is a good way to introduce her work to new customers.
“I have my work in various local shops, but I don’t get the interaction with the customers like I do when I set up at farmers markets. I enjoy meeting the people of the community and the tourists.”
Preston and Ginger Holmes, of Damascus, are beekeepers who bring their fresh honey to the market.
“We love being part of a farmers market in our own community. We appreciate people like Donna for making this possible,” said the husband.
Engaging the community
Foltz’s involvement in the town is making an impact on the community she has grown to love.
“I’m so involved with this town; I want to see the dollars spent locally. Everybody has a garden in their backyards, or they know somebody who does. And, if they don’t have produce, they have some crafts they do.”
With her go-getter spirit, Foltz began engaging the community to help meet her goals.
“People seem to migrate to other farmers markets in the area so to find someone to come and put up a table in Damascus was a bit of a challenge,” she said.
Undaunted by the task at hand, she distributed flyers announcing the opening of the market during the town’s Fourth of July celebration.
She even visited another local farmers market that operates on Thursdays, inviting the farmers to set up their produce at the new Damascus market on Saturdays.
She didn’t get discouraged when no vendors showed up the on the first market day.
“I was there by myself, standing there like the Walmart greeter,” said Foltz.
During the following weeks, things began to turn around quickly. The next weekend, the market had four vendors, the week after, there were five, and the following week, there were eight.
“It’s growing each weekend,” Foltz said with excitement in her voice. “I try to have music when I can. Enthusiasm sells.”
A sense of community
Foltz said the kinship felt at the market is attracting a melting pot of people — locals, hikers, tourists, and campers.
She likes telling the story about an older couple who showed up during a market day, pulled out a guitar and started belting out songs.
“The vendors enjoyed it, and some of the customers sat with them and started singing along.
“There is way more being accomplished at the market than just selling a cucumber,” she said. “This is what I was striving for — that sense of community.”
The Damascus market is sellers of all ages, some with little or no experience marketing their wares.
“This is the type of personality that is happening here,” said Foltz, who is impressed with a local man who travels several miles to the market just to donate some of his garden produce.
“He comes every Saturday with vegetables. He won’t take money for them and won’t stand there and sell them. I leave the fresh vegetables on a table for free food,” she said.
As someone who’s lived in Charlotte most of her life, Foltz is inspired by the people of Southwest Virginia — those who are genuine, self-reliant and hardworking.
“The people here in Damascus are extremely special and unique. They are the nicest people I’ve ever met, and they’re real,” she said.
Foltz’s work in sales has since resumed, requiring frequent out-of-town trips. Her husband replaced his work as a chiropractor in Charlotte with selling insurance from their new home in Damascus.
“It’s such a comfort to sit from 9 to noon at the market, hear laughter from the people, listen to good music, and witness a special fellowship forming among the vendors and customers,” said Foltz.
The market is an outlet for people to socialize with their neighbors, she insisted.
“That’s what I’m more excited about. People are bringing their chairs and staying for hours.
“I’m just loving it.”
