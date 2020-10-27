Damascus to elect mayor, town council

This year, Damascus has been financially challenged by the coronavirus, which resulted in the cancelation of the Trail Days festival in May.

For November, McCrady is relying on voters to choose him because of his “experience, given the trying times that we’ve got now plus the track record,” he said. “If experience was ever needed, it’s definitely needed now.”

The incumbent is being challenged by artist Katie Lamb, 49, who tried to unseat McCrady a couple of years ago.

Lamb grew up in Damascus. She left at age 18, but returned in 2008.

“I’m not happy,” Lamb said. “And I know a lot of our people are not happy with what’s going on right now. … I care more about the people than I do about the politics.”

Three seats

For the three seats up for grabs, four people are on the ballot. The seats will go to the three candidates with the highest vote totals.

The choices include incumbent Tommy Hayes, 80, who has been on council, off and on, for 30 years.

Hayes currently assists the town’s police force as part of his council duties, he said.