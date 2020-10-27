Damascus to elect mayor, town council

DAMASCUS, Va. — Five seats are up for grabs on the Damascus Town Council in the Nov. 3 election.
One race is being held to replace Sean Albro, who resigned from town council over the summer, after serving about two years of a four-year term.
Six candidates are running for the seat, including Shannon Barrett, who was appointed to the position when Albro resigned. Running against Barrett to serve the remainder of Albro’s term are Tony Doss, Lindsey Fleming, Charles Fields, Jim Harrison and Whitney Peters.
The town mayor, elected every two years, is also on the ballot.
So is a four-person race for three council seats with four-year terms.
Such election choices could be considered normal for this small town, said Derek Lyall, the general registrar of Washington County.
“Damascus seems to always have a lot of people interested in running for town office,” he said.
Mayor race
Jack McCrady, 72, is vying to stay in the mayor’s chair after a decade of serving the town.
McCrady, who operates a construction company, was first elected to Town Council in 1986. He’s served as mayor from 1988 to 1992 and from 2010 to the present. In between, he served four years on the Washington County Board of Supervisors.
This year, Damascus has been financially challenged by the coronavirus, which resulted in the cancelation of the Trail Days festival in May.
For November, McCrady is relying on voters to choose him because of his “experience, given the trying times that we’ve got now plus the track record,” he said. “If experience was ever needed, it’s definitely needed now.”
The incumbent is being challenged by artist Katie Lamb, 49, who tried to unseat McCrady a couple of years ago.
Lamb grew up in Damascus. She left at age 18, but returned in 2008.
“I’m not happy,” Lamb said. “And I know a lot of our people are not happy with what’s going on right now. … I care more about the people than I do about the politics.”
Three seats
For the three seats up for grabs, four people are on the ballot. The seats will go to the three candidates with the highest vote totals.
The choices include incumbent Tommy Hayes, 80, who has been on council, off and on, for 30 years.
Hayes currently assists the town’s police force as part of his council duties, he said.
“If it wasn’t for the Police Department, I probably wouldn’t have ran for it this year,” he said.
Larry W. Riddle — known as “Crazy Larry” — runs a hostel in town and has been living in Damascus since 2006, when he hiked the Appalachian Trail.
Now, at 60, he’s running to implement “some ideas,” he said. “I love looking out for others. ... It’s helping people that need help.”
Riddle says he’s concerned about the town’s budget since Trail Days was canceled and revenue was lost. “We just need to be ready for whatever comes about and be ready for the tourists that we have and keep everybody who is open open,” he said.
Also on the ballot is Beaty Jackson, 64, who sells camping equipment and has lived in town for seven years.
“If you love a community then you need to be involved with a community,” Jackson said. “It’s time to give back to this community. This gives me the opportunity.”
Rounding out the ballot is political newcomer Susan Coleman, 61, who moved to Damascus in 2019 after serving as an administrator for a conference center in Christiansburg, Virginia.
At 61, Coleman is running to “make a difference,” she said. “I want to be able to serve my community. I think the community is great. And I love this little town already.”
jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis
