 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Damascus to elect mayor, town council
0 comments

Damascus to elect mayor, town council

DAMASCUS, Va. — Five seats are up for grabs on the Damascus Town Council in the Nov. 3 election.

One race is being held to replace Sean Albro, who resigned from town council over the summer, after serving about two years of a four-year term.

Six candidates are running for the seat, including Shannon Barrett, who was appointed to the position when Albro resigned. Running against Barrett to serve the remainder of Albro’s term are Tony Doss, Lindsey Fleming, Charles Fields, Jim Harrison and Whitney Peters.

The town mayor, elected every two years, is also on the ballot.

So is a four-person race for three council seats with four-year terms.

Such election choices could be considered normal for this small town, said Derek Lyall, the general registrar of Washington County.

“Damascus seems to always have a lot of people interested in running for town office,” he said.

Mayor race

Damascus - Jack Mccrady.jpg

Jack McCrady

Jack McCrady, 72, is vying to stay in the mayor’s chair after a decade of serving the town.

McCrady, who operates a construction company, was first elected to Town Council in 1986. He’s served as mayor from 1988 to 1992 and from 2010 to the present. In between, he served four years on the Washington County Board of Supervisors.

This year, Damascus has been financially challenged by the coronavirus, which resulted in the cancelation of the Trail Days festival in May.

For November, McCrady is relying on voters to choose him because of his “experience, given the trying times that we’ve got now plus the track record,” he said. “If experience was ever needed, it’s definitely needed now.”

Photo 1

Katie Lamb

The incumbent is being challenged by artist Katie Lamb, 49, who tried to unseat McCrady a couple of years ago.

Lamb grew up in Damascus. She left at age 18, but returned in 2008.

“I’m not happy,” Lamb said. “And I know a lot of our people are not happy with what’s going on right now. … I care more about the people than I do about the politics.”

Three seats

Damascus - Tommy Hayes.jpg

Tommy Hayes

For the three seats up for grabs, four people are on the ballot. The seats will go to the three candidates with the highest vote totals.

The choices include incumbent Tommy Hayes, 80, who has been on council, off and on, for 30 years.

Hayes currently assists the town’s police force as part of his council duties, he said.

“If it wasn’t for the Police Department, I probably wouldn’t have ran for it this year,” he said.

Damascus - Larry Riddle.jpg

Larry Riddle

Larry W. Riddle — known as “Crazy Larry” — runs a hostel in town and has been living in Damascus since 2006, when he hiked the Appalachian Trail.

Now, at 60, he’s running to implement “some ideas,” he said. “I love looking out for others. ... It’s helping people that need help.”

Riddle says he’s concerned about the town’s budget since Trail Days was canceled and revenue was lost. “We just need to be ready for whatever comes about and be ready for the tourists that we have and keep everybody who is open open,” he said.

Damascus - Beaty Jackson.jpg

Beaty Jackson

Also on the ballot is Beaty Jackson, 64, who sells camping equipment and has lived in town for seven years.

“If you love a community then you need to be involved with a community,” Jackson said. “It’s time to give back to this community. This gives me the opportunity.”

Damascus - Susan Coleman.jpg

Susan Coleman

Rounding out the ballot is political newcomer Susan Coleman, 61, who moved to Damascus in 2019 after serving as an administrator for a conference center in Christiansburg, Virginia.

At 61, Coleman is running to “make a difference,” she said. “I want to be able to serve my community. I think the community is great. And I love this little town already.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Watch Now: Father, ex-husband shares frustrations and gratitude in handling of murder-suicide case
Local News

Watch Now: Father, ex-husband shares frustrations and gratitude in handling of murder-suicide case

  • Updated

On Wednesday, Jesse Kennedy was sitting in his ex-wife’s living room with the couple’s 12-year-old son, Cameron, helping clean out items in the house. Just days earlier, Kristina Robinson and Gabrielle “Gabby” Kennedy — his ex-wife and 17-year-old daughter — were shot to death in that same house on Trammell Road by Kristina’s estranged husband, Michael Robinson, who then killed himself, according to reports from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

Ex-NASCAR driver McClure gets probation
Local News

Ex-NASCAR driver McClure gets probation

After more than two years of avoiding the courtroom, a former NASCAR Xfinity driver and his state lawmaker attorney appeared before a Smyth County Circuit Court judge Wednesday for a plea hearing in a domestic assault case against him.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts