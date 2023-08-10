A long-time, local cancer fundraising effort established a new single-year record last month when the Creeper Trail Ride to End Cancer donated $100,000 to University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.

The event, established by the late Penny Garrett and her family in Damascus, has now raised $1.25 million for research to treat rare cancers, since being established 14 years ago.

“We raised more money than we ever have before — right at $100,000 this year. Our goal every year is to raise $100,000 and we’ve never done that before. We were close in 2021 and it came right at $100,000 event. It was incredible,” event co-organizer Olivia French said.

The event attracts teams from several states and the top three fundraising teams combined to raise nearly half of the total, she said.

“Our team captains are usually someone who’s dealt with cancer or have a family member or someone close whose passed away or had cancer. So they know what it’s like; they really want to help find an end to cancer,” French said. “I think the event has reached out to more people and touched more people. There is just something really special about it.”

Dr. Robert Benjamin, who treated Garrett when she came to Houston, attended the event and accepted the check. He also spoke during the program along two of his patients from Richmond and Florida.

Held July 28-29, the event also attracted over 100 cancer survivors, who were recognized for what they’ve gone through.

A silent auction also raised about $14,000.

Penny Garrett was treated at M.D. Anderson for a rare sarcoma. Rare cancers are defined by the National Cancer Institute as fewer than 40,000 cases annually in the U.S., and the program hopes to bring awareness to the lack of funding for rare cancer research and treatment.

This year’s event attracted about 40 teams, and all are asked to raise at least $1,000. The event added a 5K race on the Creeper Trail to the traditional walk and bicycle ride. There are about 250 total participants.

“We also held a celebration of life butterfly release. Penny’s daughter Madison and my mom always see Penny as a butterfly — when they see butterflies around in the yard or if one lands close to them,” French said. “So we released 120 ‘painted lady’ butterflies in the town park on Saturday morning. That was fantastic.”

French said the Damascus community and the volunteers are essential to the event’s success.

“It’s just spectacular to have all the support and dedication,” she said. “Next year will be the 15th annual event. We’ve got some fun things we’re going to do to celebrate the 15th anniversary; recognizing our volunteers who contribute every single year and come out to help us run this event. It’s a lot of work but it’s so much fun. It’s like a reunion every year.”