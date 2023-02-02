Damascus this week received four awards from Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine.

The Virginia-based publication’s annual “Best of the Blue Ridge” recognizes various entities. The awards in the February issue are based on a readers’ poll.

This year, the Washington County town’s long-running Appalachian Trail Days — held each May — won the top bill for family-friendly festival.

In turn, the 34-mile-long Virginia Creeper Trail won the recognition for Best Biking Trail.

Damascus sits at the center of the Virginia Creeper, which was built after 1977 on the former Abingdon Branch of the Norfolk and Western Railway.

Portions of the Appalachian Trail run along the Virginia Creeper Trail. The famous “AT” also runs through the Damascus Town Park and along the sidewalk fronting the small town’s businesses.

Over the past 30 years, Damascus has carved an economic engine along the Virginia Creeper Trail — with several shuttle services hauling passengers and their birches to the highest elevation of the trail at Whitetop, Virginia, for a 17-mile, downhill ride through the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area.

Blue Ridge Outdoors named the Virginia Creeper Conservancy its “Best Environmental Organization.”

Last year, the conservancy relocated to Damascus after officials with the town of Abingdon evicted the conservancy from the Findlay House near the head of the Virginia Creeper Trail.

Moving to Damascus “was the smarter thing that they could have ever done,” said Michael Wright, the owner of Sundog Outfitters in Damascus.

“Let’s face it; Damascus would fall off the map if it wasn’t for the Creeper Trail,” said Lisa Kestner Quigley, the executive director of the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy.

The conservancy has relocated to a restored railroad caboose at the Damascus Town Park.

“Damascus makes a lot more sense, geographically,” Quigley said. “The caboose is going to be cool. We’re looking for volunteers to staff it”

Quigley said the conservancy is “thrilled to be recognized for our efforts to maintain and conserve the Virginia Creeper Trail, which is the ultimate jewel in Southwest Virginia.”

Sundog Outfitters/Adventure Damascus ranks among the largest and oldest shuttle services in Damascus.

This year, Blue Ridge Outdoors has ranked the business “Best Bike Shop.”

“What we’ve been doing for 26 years is trying to get people to come to Damascus, and they are,” said Wright. “Damascus, as a whole, people are coming into town. They come to visit. They come spend the night. They love it. Damascus is a family-friendly place to be.”