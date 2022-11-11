D-Day vet hopes young people will find the fortitude of his generation

ABINGDON, Va. — On a rainy Friday morning, a group dressed for the weather gathered under three tents at the Veterans Memorial Park to take part in a Veterans Day ceremony.

Col. John Bradley, a retired U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran, master of ceremonies for the 19th annual Veterans Day Ceremony, began by speaking about the honor and distinction that comes when one answers the call of duty.

“There is a distinct honor in serving to protect the Constitution and our way of life. Never let it be said that people who have accepted this call are anything other than patriots and heroes, but never suckers or losers,” Bradley said echoing an insult by former President Donald Trump of those joined the armed forces. “These veterans among us are the cream of humanity and worthy of our highest honor.”

During the ceremony, Dr. John Dreyzehner, a retired U.S. Air Force flight surgeon, introduced the guest speaker, 101-year-old retired U.S. Army Air Forces Capt. Jerry Neal, who flew a B-24 bomber over Normandy on D-Day. Neal is one of 167,000 World War II veterans alive today.

“D-Day, June 6, 1944, called Operation Overlord, involved approximately 150,000 troops, 5,000 ships, and 11,000 aircraft. Those numbers are approximate, but it was the largest ever land, air, and sea operation before or since,” Dreyzehner said. “Capt. Neal was the pilot of one of those aircraft, a B-24 bomber. It was his third combat mission.”

Neal recounted, to the captivated audience, the moment his commanding officer, a 25-year-old colonel they referred to as "the old man," unveiled to them their new mission, Operation Overlord.

“As he got up on the stage and he pulled back a large drape over the map of Europe. We saw there right in front of me Operation Overlord, first that we knew that we were going to be involved in it,” Neal said. “Our mission target was to go to Cannes (France), try to bomb out the areas because there was nine German Panzer units that were seen in the city, and we were to impede their progress.”

Neal recalled looking out his B-24’s window on the way to Cannes, France, and observing the Allied forces as they made their way across the English Channel.

“As we flew over the channel, I looked up to my left, and I saw these 5,000 ships,” Neal said. “There they were. Here I am, a young kid. I’m looking out at history, and I see these ships all going towards the coastline of France, an awesome sight.”

In closing, Neal credited the survival instincts of his generation to the hard times they went through during the Depression.

“I was raised in perilous times during the Depression years. The group of young people that went to World War II had all been hardened by the Depression years,” Neal said. “My hope is that the young people coming up now, we are in perilous times, will be able to rise up and have the courage, the fortitude and the training, and the desire, to continue to protect our wonderful nation.”

Three trees were dedicated to veterans of the Abingdon community and will be planted at the Veterans Memorial Park.

The first tree, a Cardinal Crab Apple, will be planted in honor of Capt. Jerry Neal.

The second tree, an October Glory Red Maple, will be planted in honor of Wilford Corbin, a U.S. Navy World War II and Korean War veteran.

The third tree, a disease-resistant American Chestnut Tree, will be planted in honor of George Kilgore, a U.S. Air Force veteran who took part in World War II and the Korean War.