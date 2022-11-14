Cumberland Square Park to be transformed into a Winter Wonderland

Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia, and the Downtown Center in Bristol, Tennessee, are set to become a part of a Winter Wonderland Christmas celebration, a new Believe in Bristol tradition, which will see 30 decorated Christmas trees set up at Cumberland Square Park.

The Winter Wonderland will be a Christmas tree village and will take place from Nov. 28 to Jan. 2 as part of the Twin Cities holiday celebrations, which start on Nov. 21 with the Christmas Open House at the Downtown Center.

Maggie Elliott, the executive director of Believe in Bristol, explained every tree will be decorated by a local business or non-profit. Visitors to the Winter Wonderland will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite Christmas tree.

“There will be signs with whoever has adopted that tree and decorated it with a QR code so that they can vote for their favorite,” Elliott said. “There are 30 trees, and we have sold out already.”

The winner will receive a basket with an assortment of goodies and coupons for downtown Bristol businesses.

The Winter Wonderland Christmas Tree Village is a new tradition Elliott, who first saw a similar event take place in Johnson City, Tennessee, hopes that they can build on in the future.

“Johnson City has done a Christmas Tree Village in the past couple of years, and we took our inspiration from them,” Elliott said. “There will be more trees available in years to come, but we wanted to start out with a humble number.”

Those interested in participating in the Winter Wonderland Christmas celebrations can reach out to Believe in Bristol at info@believeinbristol.org.