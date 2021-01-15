 Skip to main content
CSX train derails in Dickenson County
CLINCHCO, Va.— A CSX train derailed Friday morning in Dickenson County, Virginia, according to the transportation company.

A train struck a boulder on the tracks about 12:30 a.m. near the town of Clinchco, causing two locomotives and seven rail cars to derail. 

CSX officials said there were no injuries to the crew. The derailed locomotives and cars are all upright and inline this afternoon. There were no leaks or spills of any freight, CSX said.

"The safety of our employees and the community is our top priority as we work to restore the area," the company said.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

