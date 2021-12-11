Crowder named VDOT Bristol District engineer

BRISTOL, Va. — Former Bristol, Virginia City Manager Tabitha Crowder has been named the Bristol District engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation.

In her new role, Crowder is responsible for maintenance, construction, operations, as well as development projects and business functions for the more than 7,400 miles of highway and roads in the 12 counties that make up the Bristol District, according to a VDOT news release. Those counties include Lee, Scott, Wise, Dickenson, Russell, Buchanan, Washington, Wythe, Smyth, Grayson, Bland and Tazewell.

“Tabitha’s expansive range in engineering and government experience, paired with her strong ties to the Bristol District, will be of tremendous benefit to the agency and residents of the region,” Chief Deputy Commissioner of VDOT Rob Cary said in a news release. “She has been a key leader for the local teams, and I expect her impact to only strengthen as she leads the district.”

Crowder joined VDOT in 2017, serving as the Bristol District deputy engineer.

She said she looks forward to continuing her work with the Bristol District and community.