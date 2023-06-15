BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Investigators with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office have accused a Blountville, Tennessee, woman of trying to hire someone to kill a witness in the 2022 slaying of her son.

Ashley Brown, 42, was arrested and charged with soliciting first-degree murder.

According to a written statement from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, investigators met multiple times with a confidential informant, the final time on Wednesday night.

The statement said the informant told investigators that Brown had attempted to hire the informant to kill a witness in the November 2022 slaying of Gavin Brown.

The sheriff's office said Brown told the informant that she did not want to be tied to the murder of the witness or go to jail.

As the informant met with Brown, she told the informant that she had information regarding the work schedule, workplace and vehicle of the witness she wanted killed, the statement said.

The sheriff's office statement said Brown told the informant that she wanted the murder she was soliciting to appear to be a suicide.

According to the sheriff's office statement, the informant said Brown said that if she committed the murder, she would have to leave town and it would appear as if she was guilty, and by soliciting the murder from someone who had no ties to her son’s death, the informant would not have anything to worry about.

Gavin Brown, 17, of the 100 block of County Hill Road in Blountville, was discovered “deceased in the home” by a family member. Two men were charged in the teen's death.