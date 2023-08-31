BRISTOL, Va. — An Erwin woman was charged in Bristol, Virginia, with abuse and neglect of her child.

Bristol Police patrol officers responded to the Bristol Casino, 500 Gate City Hwy., on Thursday morning after receiving a report of a small child left unattended in a parked vehicle, according to a written statement.

Casino security located a child unattended in the vehicle at 8:57 a.m. The mother of the child was located inside the casino. Officers found that the mother arrived there at 7:53 a.m., and left her three-year-old child alone inside the locked vehicle.

The child was not injured and was released to the custody of a relative. The Department of Social Services was notified.

The mother was identified as Jasmin Solinsky, 24, of Erwin Tennessee. She was arrested and and charged with one count of abuse and neglect of children. She was transported to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon where she is being held without bond.