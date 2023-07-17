A Kingsport is facing multiple charges following a series of events last week.

Angela Johnson, age 47, of the Brentwood Drive n was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated arson and three counts of filing false reports, according to a written statement from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

On Friday, July 14, investigators responded to a residence on Brentwood Drive in Kingsport regarding a suspected arson.

Investigators were already familiar with the residence due to a burglary being reported two days before and another fire that occurred in the living room of the residence on Thursday, July 13.

Upon investigators speaking to Johnson, it was determined that Johnson had set the fires inside of the residence and that the burglary she reported on July 12 did not occur, according to the statement.

Johnson was released on a $3,000 bond from the Sullivan County Jail on July 16.