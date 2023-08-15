ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is searching for a fugitive who eluded them Tuesday morning.

Justin Woodby, age 34 of Bristol, Virginia, is wanted on active warrants out of Washington County, Virginia, and Carter County, Tennessee.

On Tuesday at about 7:40 a.m., the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle with two occupants appearing to be asleep on Flame Leaf Drive in Bristol, Virginia. While a deputy made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, the driver fled from the scene. Subsequently, a pursuit was initiated.

After entering the dead-end road of Dennis Drive in Bristol, Virginia, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Woodby exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The female occupant, identified as Charee Shepherd, age 37 of Johnson City, Tennessee, was detained in the car without incident.

Justin Woodby is described as a Caucasian male with blue eyes and brown hair, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue shorts.

High Point Elementary School, which was near the pursuit, was temporarily placed on lockdown. Additional Washington County Sheriff’s Office personnel and Virginia State Police personnel remained at the school all day.

The sheriff’s office encourages for anyone who may see Woodby to call 911 immediately, according to the statement.