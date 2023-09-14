UPDATE

After further investigation it has been determined that Jacob Parrigan is not responsible for the shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 13 at 325 Commonwealth Ave. Mr. Parrigan had been identified by shooting victim Joseph Vanover and another person at the scene as the person responsible for the shooting. But earlier this morning, the Police Department received new information and investigated further and found Mr. Parrigan was not present at the scene at the time of the shooting. Joseph Vanover remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The male suspect is driving a red Saturn Vue with an unknown Tennessee registration. The investigation continues into this incident.

PREVIOUS STORY

Bristol Virginia Police patrol officers responded to the Marathon Station 325 Commonwealth Ave., on Wednesday evening after receiving a call of a male that had been shot.

Officers found a male inside the store with a bullet wound to his neck. The criminal investigations division responded and began an investigation where it was found that the shooting occurred inside a parked vehicle at the store fuel pumps.

During the investigation, Jacob Parrigan, age 24, was identified as the suspect. Mr. Parrigan drove away from the scene in a red Saturn sports utility vehicle with Tennessee license plate. The victim was taken to the Bristol Regional Medical Center emergency room where he remains in stable condition.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Jacob Parrigan, charging him with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is described as six feet, three inches tall, 265 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Mr. Parrigan's whereabouts, please contact the Bristol Virginia Police Department or your local law enforcement agency.