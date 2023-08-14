BRISTOL, VA — City police discovered explosive devices at a Fairview Street residence Sunday while searching for a shooting suspect.

The department was called by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office to assist in locating a person of interest in a shooting incident which had occurred earlier in their jurisdiction, according to a written statement.

The suspect was located there at 611 Fairview St., at approximately 2:30 a.m.

While searching for the suspect and weapons possibly involved in the Tennessee incident, police officers discovered several homemade devices that were suspected to be explosives. Each of these six devices consisted of several shotgun shells wrapped up in plastic and duct tape with a fuse running into the center of each package.

The devices were examined by the joint BVPD/BTPD Bomb Squad and then confiscated to be destroyed. Experts advised that detonation of these devices could cause serious injury or death.

John Robert Timian, 54, of Bristol, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with five counts of terror, use/sell a weapon or device for terror act.

Keith O'Neil Rice, 51, of Bristol, Tennessee, was charged with 5 counts of terror, use/sell weapon/device for terror act, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and six counts of possess/transport firearm by convicted felons.

Both subjects were being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, without bond.