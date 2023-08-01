Sullivan takes Kestner into custody

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Acting on a tip, Sullivan County Sheriff’s deputies located and arrested a suspect Tuesday morning who previously eluded them.

Johnny Ray Kestner, age 43 of Bristol, was taken into custody overnight at a residence on Akard Street in Bristol, according to a written statement.

As deputies announced themselves, Kestner attempted to exit the residence through the back door and was taken into custody by officers posted at the rear of the home, according to the statement. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia when he was arrested.

Kestner is being held without bond in the Sullivan County Jail on the following charges: aggravated assault (2 counts); possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation (outstanding warrant); failure to appear (2 counts; outstanding warrant); unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon (outstanding warrant); evading Arrest (outstanding warrant); stop sign violation (outstanding warrant); driving while license cancelled, suspended, or revoked (outstanding warrant.

On Monday SCSO deputies spoke with two victims that reportedly had a gun pointed at them by Kestner on Bristol Caverns Highway. Deputies subsequently surrounded a home on Henson Road where Kestner was believed to be hiding but, upon entry, he was not inside.

The aggravated assault charges stem from the Monday morning incident.

Sex offender nets multiple life sentences

ABINGDON, Va. — Lewis Gene Anderson II, has been sentenced to five life terms, plus 440 years — with one life term suspended — by the Washington County Circuit Court in Abingdon, Virginia.

Anderson was sentenced on July 27, according to a written statement.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of sodomy of a child under the age of 13; two counts of object sexual penetration of a child under the age of 13; two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13; one count of rape by force, threat or intimidation; one count of incest; one count of aggravated sexual battery of a child age 13-17 by a custodian; one count of object sexual penetration by force, threat or intimidation; 23 counts of child pornography production; and 50 counts of possession of child pornography.

This case was the result of a joint investigation by the Washington county Commonwealth’s Attorney; Washington County Sheriff’s Office; Virginia State Police; and the Children’s Advocacy Center.

“I am pleased that my office has been able to get another extremely lengthy sentence on a child predator,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow.

Pedestrian dies following Scott crash

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Scott County, Virginia.

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred July 31, at 11:48 p.m. on state Route 58, less than a mile east of Route 1500.

A 2017 Kia Sorento was traveling west on Route 58 when it encountered a male walking in the travel lane. The Kia was unable to avoid striking the man.

The male pedestrian, Johnny Massengale, 91, of Duffield, Va., died at the scene.

The driver of the Kia, a 40-year-old male resident of Big Stone Gap, Va., was not injured in the crash.

No charges were filed.

From staff reports