Sex offender nets multiple life sentences
ABINGDON, Va. — Lewis Gene Anderson II, has been sentenced to five life terms, plus 440 years — with one life term suspended — by the Washington County Circuit Court in Abingdon, Virginia.
Anderson was sentenced on July 27, according to a written statement.
He had earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of sodomy of a child under the age of 13; two counts of object sexual penetration of a child under the age of 13; two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13; one count of rape by force, threat or intimidation; one count of incest; one count of aggravated sexual battery of a child age 13-17 by a custodian; one count of object sexual penetration by force, threat or intimidation; 23 counts of child pornography production; and 50 counts of possession of child pornography.
This case was the result of a joint investigation by the Washington county Commonwealth’s Attorney; Washington County Sheriff’s Office; Virginia State Police; and the Children’s Advocacy Center.
“I am pleased that my office has been able to get another extremely lengthy sentence on a child predator,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow.