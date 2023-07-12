WISE, Va. — Sean Daniel Roberts, age 41, of Norton, Virginia, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of first degree murder of his 4-year old son and one count of aggravated malicious wounding of his live-in fiancé and mother of the child.

The plea was made under the Alford Rule in the Wise County Circuit Court before Judge Tom Baker, according to a written statement.

Roberts was indicted in April 2022 after he violently attacked the two victims with a claw hammer and knife.

Roberts was sentenced to life in prison for the first degree murder charge and 40 years with 30 years suspended for the aggravated malicious wounding charge.

Therefore, Roberts will serve a total of life in prison plus 10 years to run consecutively for the crimes he committed. Roberts waived any right he has to an appeal of this sentence, according to the statement.

“This was the most heinous and vicious case that I have seen in my career. Today’s plea is the only positive aspect of this horrific crime. It will not replace the loss of an innocent child who will never get to experience life. However, it ensures peace to the first responders, the family, and to all that had to endure the effects of Roberts’ actions. This places him behind bars for the duration of his life, and for that we are thankful,” Commonwealth’s Attorney, Brett Hall said.

Hall thanked the city of Norton Police Department, Norton Department of Social Services, Virginia State Police, Kentucky State Police, Wise County Sheriff’s Office and Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office for their help in the successful prosecution of this case.

Roberts is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield, Virginia, as he awaits placement within the Virginia Department of Corrections.