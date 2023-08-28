Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with locating the driver and vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run Sunday afternoon in Duffield.

At about 4:55 p.m. on Aug. 27, a motorcycle and a white Honda Accord collided in the 400 block of Duff Pat Highway/Route 58. The impact of the crash caused the motorcyclist to be thrown from the bike.

The motorcyclist, Jacob Napier, 25, of Harlan, Kentucky, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

Meanwhile, the Honda pulled into a nearby gas station, turned around, and left the scene. It was last seen driving west on Pattonsville Road/Route 604. The Honda is missing its passenger side mirror and sustained significant damage to the passenger side doors and front fender. Both the driver and passenger front airbags deployed.

The driver is described as an older male of stocky build with a beard. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the vehicle and/or driver is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.