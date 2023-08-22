BRISTOL, Va. — City police are investigating a Tuesday morning stabbing that left one man hospitalized.

Police were notified at around 3:30 a.m., Tuesday that there had been a stabbing at the Roadrunner Market located at 2121 West Euclid Ave., according to a written statement.

Police were able to locate a possible crime scene at the store, but there were no victims or suspects on scene.

It was then learned that the victim of the attack had been transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center by a relative in a private vehicle.

According to reports, Jesse Hostetter, 33, of Bristol, Tennessee, had been attacked at the front door of the convenience store The suspect apparently threw a punch at the victim, before pulling out a knife and stabbing Hostetter, according to the statement.

Hostetter was able to give information as to the identity of the suspect, and was being treated for stab wounds to his chest.

Police have obtained warrants for Aaron Hooker 35, of Bristol, Tennessee on charges of malicious wounding. He has not been arrested yet.

The incident remains under investigation.