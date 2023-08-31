Virginia State Police located both the white Honda sedan and its driver that were involved in a fatal crash in Duffield on Aug. 27.

The vehicle was located Aug. 28, in the woods behind a residence in the Blackwater community of Lee County, according to a written statement.

When state police encountered the driver, the 56-year-old male who lived at the residence had self-inflicted injuries and began demonstrating signs of mental distress. For his well-being, he was transported to a nearby hospital and remains there for evaluation and treatment.

After consultation with Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore, charges will be placed at a later date pending additional analysis and investigation.

The manhunt began late Sunday afternoon after an accident on Duff-Pat Road and when the driver of the Honda left the scene, according to a previous statement.

The motorcycle, driven by Jacob Napier, 25, of Harlan, Ky., was traveling west on Duff Pat Highway/Route 58 at a high rate of speed when a white Honda Accord was in the process of making a turn, according to police.

The motorcyclist braked and was thrown from the bike and into the side of the Honda. The two vehicles did not make contact.

The Honda then pulled into a nearby gas station, turned around and left the scene.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.