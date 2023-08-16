ABINGDON, Va. — An Ohio woman is behind bars on drug charges following an arrest last weekend.

During the early morning hours of Aug, 12, a multi-jurisdictional team consisting of the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Bristol Virginia Police Department, Virginia State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration executed a federal search warrant in the Exit 19 area of Abingdon, Virginia.

Betty Ann Rosenbeck, 41, of Huber Heights, Ohio, was taken into custody without incident and found to be in the possession of more than one pound of methamphetamine and a loaded firearm, which was being trafficked from Ohio into the Commonwealth of Virginia, according to a written statement from the sheriff’s office.

Rosenbeck was charged with possession with intent to distribute 227 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, transport[ing] into the Commonwealth with the intent to sell or distribute one ounce or more of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of firearm on or about person while in possession of a controlled substance classified as Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act.

Rosenbeck is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority without bond.