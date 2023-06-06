BRISTOL, Va. — A city man was arrested Monday and charged in connection with a break-in at Stonewall Jackson Elementary.

Victor Allen Beavers, 60, of Bristol, Virginia was arrested and charged with burglary/breaking and entering. He had no known address, according to a written statement.

Sometime around 2:30 p.m., on June 4, someone broke into the school on West Euclid Ave.

After investigating the incident at Stonewall Jackson, and reviewing security camera videos, a suspect was developed.

In the early morning hours of June 5, an arrest was made.