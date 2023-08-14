BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Kingsport man has been arrested on charges related to child pornography, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding images of suspected child pornography that were reported by Discord, Inc., an instant messaging platform.

Information provided by the tip as well as information obtained from the internet service provider led investigators to speak with Michael John Sullivan, 42, of Kingsport, Tenn.

The email and username that were used in the incident were confirmed to be those belonging to Sullivan.

Sullivan was arrested last Thursday and charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

More charges are pending an ongoing investigation, according to the statement.