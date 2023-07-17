Three juveniles were arrested Sunday as the result of a robbery investigation in Sullivan County.

On Sunday around 2:45 p.m., deputies were called to Jones Hollow Road in Bristol to meet with a victim of a robbery that reportedly had just occurred.

The victim said he was riding in a vehicle with three juvenile acquaintances traveling down Paperville Road in Bristol. The driver turned onto Jones Hollow Road and stopped the vehicle. The victim stated that a handgun was pointed at him and he was instructed to empty his pockets, according to a written statement.

Items reportedly taken during the robbery from the victim were listed as a vaping device, a lighter and a photograph. The victim was left on the side of the road and the three juvenile suspects left in the vehicle.

A description of the suspect vehicle was provided and deputies later located it. The three suspects were also inside of the vehicle and were detained. Investigators arrested the three juvenile suspects and charged each with aggravated robbery. They were transported to the Upper East Tennessee City Juvenile Detention Center in Johnson City.

There were no reported injuries to the victim from the incident. The handgun that was reported to have been used during the robbery was later determined to be a BB gun.