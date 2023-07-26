BRISTOL, Tenn. — The public should expect to see a lot of activity around Tennessee High School for the remainder of the week as emergency personnel participate in training exercises.

Members of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, the Bristol Tennessee Fire Department and other neighboring emergency agencies will be participating is scheduled training exercises at THS. Exercises began Wednesday and are scheduled to continue from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day, both Thursday and Friday, according to a written statement.

Community members may notice a heavy presence of emergency vehicles and personnel near the school, located at 1112 Edgemont Ave., while this multi-agency training is underway. Please be aware that this is just a training exercise. If you have questions or concerns, please contact BTPD Capt. Brian Hess at (423) 989-5268 or bhess@bristoltn.org.