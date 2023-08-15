Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Wise County.

The crash occurred Aug. 2 at 11 p.m., on Route 58A, approximately 25 feet west of Beginning Front St. West., according to a written statement.

A 2003 Chevrolet S10 was traveling east on Route 58A when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a pedestrian walking westbound on the paved eastbound shoulder.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Krista N. Osborne, 36, of Norton, Va., was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The pedestrian, David L. Hupp, 51, of Norton, Va., was transported to University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. He succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash Aug. 12.

Osborne was charged with reckless driving. The crash remains under investigation.