BRISTOL, Va. — A city man is charged in connection with a weekend assault.

James Ray Mooneyham, 48, of Vermont Avenue, was charged with felonious assault, according to a written statement.

On June 3, city police officers responded to a home on Vermont Avenue in regard to complaints of an assault.

Upon their arrival, officers found a 51-year-old female victim who had many visible injuries with bleeding on many parts of her body, according to the statement.

She advised the police that the injuries had been inflicted upon her by her boyfriend who had hit her with a 2x4 board, and various other items.

The suspect, of the same address, was later found in another part of the residence and was taken into custody. He was transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail, where he was held without bond.