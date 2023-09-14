Bristol Virginia Police patrol officers responded to the Marathon Station 325 Commonwealth Ave., Wednesday evening after receiving a call of a male that had been shot.

Officers found a male inside the store with a bullet wound to his neck. The criminal investigations division responded and began an investigation where it was found that the shooting occurred inside a parked vehicle at the store fuel pumps.

During the investigation, Jacob Parrigan, age 24, was identified as the suspect. Mr. Parrigan drove away from the scene in a red Saturn sports utility vehicle with Tennessee license plate. The victim was taken to the Bristol Regional Medical Center emergency room where he remains in stable condition.

Arrest Warrants have been issued for Jacob Parrigan, charging him with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is described as six feet, three inches tall, 265 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Mr. Parrigan's whereabouts, please contact the Bristol Virginia Police Department or your local law enforcement agency.