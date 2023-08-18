BRISTOL, Va. — Attorneys for Bristol Virginia and Tennessee are jointly asking a federal judge to approve a proposed permanent final order for a permanent injunction.

On Friday the cities filed a joint notice with the U.S. District Court in Abingdon, asking for the matter to be finalized. Bristol Tennessee sued its Virginia counterpart last May over widespread environmental concerns over Bristol Virginia’s quarry landfill.

The two sides reached a proposed settlement this spring and filed it with the court April 24.

“[Notice] has been given to the United States Department of Justice and United States Environmental Protection Agency (“DOJ” and “EPA,” respectively) and that neither entity has chosen to intervene. As such, the joint motion taken under advisement by the court on June 13, 2023 is now ripe for disposition,” according to the joint notice.

The court decreed in June it would give each agency 45 days to respond or intervene, since each had authority under Bristol Tennessee’s claims that Bristol Virginia violated the federal Clean Air Act and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

“Both cities are anxious to see the settlement finalized and for the remediation actions to be fully implemented,” according to a statement released Friday.

The injunction requires Bristol Virginia to follow the recommendations and complete a list of projects developed by landfill experts empaneled by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to resolve all environmental concerns and emission issues with the landfill.

Bristol Virginia is currently in the midst of that work, having completed most of the items on the list with two major projects remaining, city officials recently said.