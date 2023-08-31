Following an investigation, authorities in Sullivan County report a threat made at Sullivan East Middle School didn’t pose a danger

On Thursday a student at the school reportedly made an oral threat that was overheard by other students. School administrators and the school resource officer assigned to the school immediately took action upon learning of the situation, according to a written statement from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation into the matter led to the student that made the threat being disciplined according to the policy of Sullivan County Schools and the matter was reviewed by the District Attorney General’s Office.

Upon speaking to all parties involved and conducting the investigation, it is not believed that there is any danger to students, staff members, or members in the community.

As always, people are urged to report things of this nature to school staff members or law enforcement. Threats of any nature are taken very seriously and will be investigated, according to the statement.