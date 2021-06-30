Woman arrested in Bristol, Virginia shooting

BRISTOL, Va. — A Bristol, Tennessee woman was charged Tuesday with malicious wounding and possessing a firearm by a convicted felon in the shooting of a man following an argument last Thursday.

According to Bristol Virginia Police Sgt. Steve Crawford, Breanna Fleenor, 30, approached Ronald Butler, 39, of Bristol, Tennessee, while he sat in his car in the parking lot of Eastridge Apartment Complex on Portsmouth Avenue.

Butler drove to the apartment complex to meet a friend, police said. After realizing his friend had fallen asleep, Butler decided to sleep in his SUV, Crawford said.

Authorities said Fleenor began threatening the victim with a handgun over an earlier altercation regarding some property. Crawford said Butler previously dated Fleenor’s mother.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said Fleenor then shot into the SUV, hitting Butler once in the shoulder. He was transported to the Bristol Regional Medical Center emergency room and released hours later.