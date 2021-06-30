Woman arrested in Bristol, Virginia shooting

BRISTOL, Va. — A Bristol, Tennessee woman was charged Tuesday with malicious wounding and possessing a firearm by a convicted felon in the shooting of a man following an argument last Thursday.
According to Bristol Virginia Police Sgt. Steve Crawford, Breanna Fleenor, 30, approached Ronald Butler, 39, of Bristol, Tennessee, while he sat in his car in the parking lot of Eastridge Apartment Complex on Portsmouth Avenue.
Butler drove to the apartment complex to meet a friend, police said. After realizing his friend had fallen asleep, Butler decided to sleep in his SUV, Crawford said.
Authorities said Fleenor began threatening the victim with a handgun over an earlier altercation regarding some property. Crawford said Butler previously dated Fleenor’s mother.
Police said Fleenor then shot into the SUV, hitting Butler once in the shoulder. He was transported to the Bristol Regional Medical Center emergency room and released hours later.
On Tuesday, the Bristol Tennessee Police Department was conducting a separate investigation and arrested Fleenor, who they then discovered was wanted in Virginia on charges related to last week’s shooting. According to Bristol Tennessee Patrol Capt. Charlie Thomas, a city police officer saw an unregistered vehicle being driven in the area of Marion Avenue at about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle pulled into a driveway, and the officer identified the driver as Fleenor and the passenger as Glenn Eller, Thomas said.
A search of the vehicle uncovered a firearm, suspected methamphetamine, suspected buprenorphine, scales, empty baggies and glass smoking pipes, Thomas said.
Fleenor was arrested on the outstanding warrants as well as new charges, including resale of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.
Eller was charged with unlawful removal of registration, resale of meth, drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Fleenor is being held at the Sullivan County jail on $10,000 bail.
According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Fleenor has previous drug-related convictions, including delivery/sale of meth, theft of property and failure to appear.
