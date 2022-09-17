Wise County man sentenced to 30 years for indecent liberties charges

Christopher Davis Crowder, age 31, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, was sentenced in the Wise County Circuit Court this past week after pleading guilty in November 2021 to multiple counts of indecent liberties with a minor and aggravated sexual battery.

At this week’s sentencing hearing, the court imposed a punishment of 10 years in prison for each of the indecent liberties charges and 20 years with 10 suspended for the aggravated sexual battery charge to run consecutively. Thus, Crowder was sentenced to a total of 40 years in the Virginia Department of Corrections and will serve an active term of 30 years of incarceration. Upon release, he will also be required to serve 10 years of supervised probation, register as a sex offender, complete sex offender treatment and counseling, and have no contact with the victim.

These convictions stem from crimes Crowder committed on or about July 8, 2021.

According to a press release from the Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney office, Crowder had connected with a family friend and her children, offering help and becoming actively involved in their lives on a fairly consistent basis. He volunteered to help the mother with transporting her son to sports practices and letting him stay at his house with other young boys playing video games.

Crowder’s early actions were deliberate and part of his strategy for making these boys feel comfortable enough to stay with him, putting themselves in the position to be grossly mistreated, the release stated. He worked to gain this family’s trust in an effort to sexually molest and victimize young boys, the release from the Office of the Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney said.

“While no punishment ever seems appropriate for harming a child, we are pleased with the sentence that the court imposed in this case,” Commonwealth's Attorney Steven Davis said. “Crowder used his position as a family friend to manipulate, groom, and victimize a vulnerable child in the most formative years of his life. Our office will always go above and beyond to protect and seek justice for our most innocent children of Wise County and the city of Norton. We pray that this sentence will safeguard our community and provide closure for the victim and his family of this sickening crime.”

Crowder remains in the custody of the Southwest Regional Jail in Duffield, Virginia, as he awaits transport to the Virginia Department of Corrections to serve out his 30-year active sentence.