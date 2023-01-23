Washington County, Va., man receives five life sentences

ABINGDON, Va. — A Washington County, Virginia, man was sentenced to five life terms in prison with an additional eighteen years after being found guilty of multiple rape, sexual abuse and other charges.

Larry Slone was found guilty of 20 felony charges, including two counts of rape by force, two counts of object sexual penetration, three counts of aggressive sexual battery, rape of a child less than age 13, six counts of production of child pornography and other charges.

Slone was picked up in Nashville by police on September 16, 2021, and was transferred to Washington County, Virginia, on September 30, 2021, where he was accused of committing the crimes between March 2019 and August 2021.

In a statement, Josh Cumbow, the Washington County, Virginia, Commonwealth’s Attorney General, emphasized the bravery of the women who spoke up and cooperated with his office on the investigation.

“I have nothing but praise and respect for the brave young women who came forward and without whose cooperation this person's many crimes would have gone unpunished,” Cumbow said. “My office will not tolerate predators who commit sexual violence on children.”