Virginia man sentenced to 30 years for drug trafficking

A Meadowview, Virginia man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in federal prison for his role in a cross-country drug conspiracy that brought hundreds of pounds of crystal ice methamphetamine into the region.

Guy Benjamin Bowman, 56, who previously lived in California, was convicted following a jury trial in July 2022 of one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and to distributing 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, according to a written statement from the Virginia Attorney General’s office.

Bowman was also convicted on one count of distributing or possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

According to evidence presented at trial, Bowman and Sally Mae Carr, 42, also of Meadowview operated their methamphetamine trafficking operation in Washington County, Virginia from January 2021 through April 2022 and conspired with Bowman’s sources in Chino Hills, California, to bring approximately 200 pounds of crystal methamphetamine into Southwest Virginia for redistribution. At the time of their arrests, more than two pounds of crystal methamphetamine with a purity of over 98% and an estimated street value of $42,000 were seized, along with $7,000 in cash.

Carr was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison in October.