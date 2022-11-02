 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Video evidence led to capture of suspects

Human Remains - SOHO

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, SCSO Criminal Investigations Division with special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and representatives from the medical examiner’s office on the scene at Sullivan County Observation Knob on South Holston Lake after adult human remains were discovered Thursday morning.

 Emily Ball Bristol Herald Courier

Law enforcement linked a vehicle seen in surveillance footage captured at a South Holston Lake boat ramp near Observation Knob to two people accused of disposing of the body of a drug overdose victim in the lake.

Wanda Marie Ward and James Edward Duncan were arrested last week and charged in connection with the death of Brian L. Morrison, 45, of Kingsport, Tennessee.

According to an affidavit by Detective Derek Shaffer, Duncan was taken into custody after he was found driving the vehicle that law enforcement had spotted in surveillance footage at the scene of the crime.

The vehicle, which is registered to Ward, was also observed on surveillance at a local department store, where items were bought that authorities alleged enabled the disposal of the body by the suspects.

After waiving her Miranda rights, Ward confirmed her connection to the vehicle to Shaffer. According to the affidavit, she also admitted to the detective that she, Morrison and Duncan had been staying at the Days Inn in Bristol, Tennessee, and that on Oct. 27 she provided Morrison with the heroin that allegedly caused the overdose.

In court documents, Ward went on to state that once Morrison died from the alleged overdose, she and Duncan conspired together to dispose of Morrison’s body.

Law enforcement was able to confirm Ward’s statement through the video surveillance obtained from the Days Inn Hotel, which showed both suspects loading the packaged body into the vehicle, as well as the footage from the department store.

Duncan has been charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. He is currently in Washington County jail charged by the Johnson City Police Department on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

A court appearance for Ward, who is being charged with abuse of a corpse, second-degree murder and possession/delivery of a schedule 1 drug, is set for Monday, Nov. 7.

Email: jmancera@bristolnews.com

