Vansant victim was shot multiple times

The body of a 35-year-old woman, who was approximately seven months pregnant, was found in her Vansant, Virginia home Saturday night with multiple gunshot wounds.

Her boyfriend, Dustin Barret Owens, 38, also of Vansant has since been taken into custody by police, according to a release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch received a call concerning a missing female. During an investigation into the disappearance, deputies located a deceased female body in the residence of Compton’s home on Sunset Hollow Road.

Investigators with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded along with the Virginia State Police and crime scene technicians with the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

A search warrant was issued for the residence. The body was found with multiple gunshot wounds. A forensic investigation occurred at the residence and evidence was taken.

During the course of death investigation, statements and evidence led investigators to apply to the magistrate and receive a warrant for first-degree murder Owens.

Owens was located at his residence on Deer Trail Drive in Vansant. Deputies surrounded the residence and confirmed Owens was inside.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, Owens was taken into custody by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team without incident. Officials confirmed both Owens and Compton were employed by the Virginia Department of Corrections at the Keen Mountain Correctional Center in Oakwood, Virginia.

The VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation conducted a forensic investigation on Owens’ residence where evidence was taken.

Owens is being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority Haysi facility.

The investigation continues and further criminal charges are expected.