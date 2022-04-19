Utility district board to meet amid calls for resignations

The South Fork Utility District (SFUD) in Bristol, Tennessee has yet to reschedule its board of commissioners meeting a week after postponing it, but it turns out its next meeting may be its last, as SFUD could be ordered to merge with a neighboring utility district.

The district opted to reschedule the meeting after an investigative report alleging potential mismanagement and questionable payment practices was released to the public April 7.

The district is working to reschedule the meeting, but there were no specifics to be released Tuesday, according to public relations professional Tony Treadway, who has sent out two releases on behalf of SFUD this month.

The investigative report from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury (COT) revealed that South Fork’s district manager Garry Smith may have violated state law when, from May 2018 to June 2021, he and businesses in which he had ownership interest collected more than $1.6 million in payments from SFUD and its two previous entities — the Holston Utility District and the South Bristol-Weaver Pike Utility District.

The report has led to numerous calls for Smith and the district’s five-person board to resign their positions.

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and Tennessee state Sen. Jon Lundberg have both voiced support for resignations. If board members do not resign, they could be removed by the Utility Management Review Board.

On April 14, Mike Dunavant, chief investigative counsel for the COT, wrote the state’s Utility Management Review Board requesting that it begin the process to remove South Fork’s board members. Under Tennessee law, the review board may hold a contested hearing to determine whether the commissioners should be removed due to misconduct, neglect or failure to fulfill fiduciary responsibility.

Dunavant wrote that the COT’s Division of Investigations finds the initiation of the review board’s ability to remove commissioners “necessary and warranted” due to “substantial investigative findings involving numerous potentially unlawful conflicts of interest, purchasing practices, questionable expenditures and supporting documentation practices.”

But that may not be necessary if the utility district follows the recommendations of the review board and merges with the Bristol-Bluff City Utility District. According to the agenda of the April 28 meeting of the review board, the review board staff is recommending the board order SFUD to voluntarily merge with the Bristol-Bluff City Utility District, or conduct a feasibility study into the potential merger.

If South Fork decides not to merge with the other district, hinders the merger, or if the merger is determined to be unfeasible, review board staff will initiate proceedings necessary to remove commissioners from their positions.

“Board staff is not confident that the continued operation of South Fork Utility District as a sole utility is in the best interest of the roughly 3,400 customers that it serves,” the agenda states.

The agenda also makes it clear that District Attorney General Barry Staubus has not yet decided to take criminal action in the matter; however, last month Staubus wrote the COT Division of Investigations stating he is considering civil action against Smith “to remove him from his position with the district and to recoup amounts paid on illegal contracts.”

Prior to making that decision, Staubus asked the COT’s Division of Investigations to formally request the review board move to expel the South Fork board members.

On Monday, SFUD customer Keith Lunsford began a petition for the removal of four board members. On Tuesday he said he had nearly 100 signatures from South Fork customers.

