Two people arrested after alleged attempted burglary of Oak Grove Road residence

Two people were arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Friday after allegedly taking items from a home in the 10000 block of Oak Grove Road in Bristol, Virginia.

Thomas Michael Meeks, Jr., 30, of Blountville, Tennessee, was charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny, possession of burglarious tools and trespassing.

Lisa Michelle Moore, 30, of Bristol, Tennessee was charged with breaking and entering-conspiracy, possession of burglarious tools, possession of schedule I and II controlled substances and trespassing.

According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the residence on Oak Grove Road in reference to a report of trespassers on the property. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a female subject and observed a tarp on the driveway with multiple household items on it.

While the deputies were speaking with the female subject, a male subject was observed running from the scene on foot. The deputies engaged in a foot pursuit before losing sight of the male suspect.

When additional deputies arrived on the scene, they found the residence had been broken into. According to the release, the female subject admitted to bringing the male subject to the property with criminal intent. It was also determined that the items on the tarp had been stolen from the residence.

The male subject was located with assistance from the Virginia State Police K9 Unit and was taken into custody without incident.

Meeks and Moore are currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.